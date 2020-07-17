Leica launches M10-R camera with 40MP sensor, priced at Rs 695,000

German camera maker launched its premium M10-R camera in India with a 40-megapixel image sensor. The camera is priced at Rs 695,000.

The M10-R’s newly developed sensor offers a resolution of over 40 megapixels, which represents a considerable increase compared to the M10. As a result, the M10-R delivers a significantly enhanced rendition of details.

claims the M10-R offers significantly reduced image noise as well as a wider dynamic range. The M10-R completes the Leica M10 family, which also includes the M10, M10-P, M10-D and M10 Monochrom.

The M10-R’s base sensitivity of ISO 100 and goes up to ISO 50000. The maximum exposure time has been increased to 16 minutes for night photography.

The Leica M10-R is equipped with the same shutter as the Leica M10-P.

Leica M10-R camera model is priced at Rs 695,000. It will be available in India starting from August.