Lenovo unveils Legion Y740 and Y540 gaming laptops, price starts Rs 69,990

on Tuesday launched a new range of gaming laptops, desktop gaming PCs and gaming keyboards, mouse, and headsets.

The new offerings – Legion Y740 and Y540 feature the latest 9th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX series GPUs as options. The gaming laptops pack a 3 cell 57Wh battery that can last up to six hours with a single charge. Both laptops also feature Legion Coldfront dual-fan thermal layout to dissipate heat.

Legion Y740, 15-inch, begins at Rs 1,29,990. Legion Y540, 15-inch, is available at a starting price of Rs 69,990. Both new laptops are outfitted with an upgraded battery over their predecessors, lasting up to six hours. They also feature Legion Coldfront dual fan thermal layout.

Additionally, Lenovo also showcased the entire gaming range which includes T730 & T530 desktops, M500 RGB gaming mouse, K500 RGB mechanical keyboard and H500 & H300 stereo gaming headsets.The products are already available for purchase on Lenovo India's website and stores



The Lenovo Legion Y740 has a grey anodised aluminium exterior with customisable RGB LED effects. The 2.2 Kg laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) anti-glare display and supports Dolby Vision for HDR gaming.

The gaming laptop is powered by 9thgen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage options. The Legion Y740 gaming laptop comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q card.

The Y740 also features Dolby Atmos for audio output. The laptop comes with RGB gaming keyboard. It has three USB 3.1 ports, one HDMI input, one RJ45 LAN port, a single mini display port, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Legion Y540 Features



The Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop comes with a 15-inch Full HD display, which supports 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop features a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The Legion Y540 laptop comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

The Legion Y540 features Harmon speaker with Dolby Atmos, a white-backlit keyboard, and wireless as well as wired connectivity options like USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and an audio jack.