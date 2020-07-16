JUST IN
Twitter handles of Obama, Biden, Musk hacked to solicit digital currency
Business Standard

Many verified Twitter accounts able to post again after cryptocurrency scam

Reuters  |  San Francisco 

Twitter had silenced some of its highest-profile users in response to an hours-long security incident.

Twitter users with verified accounts started to be able to send tweets again at around 8:30 pm EDT, after the company had silenced some of its highest-profile users in response to an hours-long security incident.


Twitter had limited some users' ability to tweet, reset passwords and use other unspecified "account functions" after many of the platform's top accounts were hacked and used to solicit digital currency.

 
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 07:48 IST

