Many verified Twitter accounts able to post again after cryptocurrency scam

-
ALSO READ
Cryptocurrency: Looking ahead
Cryptocurrency exchanges will go live soon. Are you ready to invest?
Uncharted path: Experts seek light-touch norms to regulate cryptocurrency
Ethical hacking: Thriving in the grey; experts for awareness, legal remedy
Seven in 10 organisations report hacking attempts via IoT devices: Survey
-
Twitter
Twitter had limited some users' ability to tweet, reset passwords and use other unspecified "account functions" after many of the platform's top accounts were hacked and used to solicit digital currency.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU