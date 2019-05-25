Nokia 4.2 review: A lightweight, good-looking device stuck in a time warp

Compare the specifications of sub-12k phones and Nokia 4.2 won’t even make it to the Top 5 in its price segment. It doesn’t have the best screen or the camera, neither does it have the fastest processor or the biggest battery. But somewhere in its mediocrity lies its unique strength.

Design (4/5) It is clear that we are enamoured by the beautiful, fragile and reflective properties of glass. Stick it on every phone — front and back. And then what, cover it? The 4.2 follows the said design. But where its maker, HMD Global, excels is that the phone just weighs 161 ...