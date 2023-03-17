Nokia C12 budget smartphone goes on sale at introductory price of Rs 5,999

The C12 smartphone is now available for purchase, exclusively on Amazon India. Launched recently by the Finnish smartphone brand in India, the smartphone is an entry-level model powered by Android Go edition. It is offered in 2GB RAM + 64GB on-board storage configurations at an introductory price of Rs 5,999. The smartphone is available in dark cyan, charcoal and light mint colours.

The C12 sports a 6.3-inch HD+ screen. It has a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the rear and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. The phone’s camera supports night and portrait modes. The phone comes in 2GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage configuration. It supports up to 2GB virtual RAM and features a card slot for storage expansion. The phone boasts performance optimizer, which cleans the unnecessary apps running in the background, said the company.

The C12 is powered by Android 12 Go Edition operating system. Android Go is a lighter version of the Android operating system that most of us are familiar with. It has been designed for low-end and ultra-budget . Specifically, it is intended for use in with 2 GB of RAM or less. It has platform optimisations that reduce mobile data usage. Also, it has a special suite of Google Mobile Services that are less bandwidth-and resource-intensive. Even the memory footprint of Google Play Services has been reduced.