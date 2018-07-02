JUST IN
OnePlus 6 Red edition announced at Rs 39,999; sale starts from July 16

The OnePlus 6 Red edition will be available only in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration. It will go on sale on Amazon India starting from July 16

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OnePlus 6 red edition
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus on June 2 introduced the OnePlus 6 red colour edition. Although, the phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations – 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB – the red edition will be available only in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration. Priced at Rs 39,999, the phone will go on sale at Amazon India from July 16.

“We believe power and attitude can be both elegant and humble, and we have strived to achieve this with the OnePlus 6 Red Edition. We worked to avoid an overly bright red colour, while still capturing a sense of self-confidence and positivity. Achieving the amber-like effect took several months to refine and perfect,” said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a statement.

The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch 19:9 aspect ratio notch-based screen. Just like its predecessor, the phone's screen is of AMOLED breed with fullHD+ resolution. The phone boots Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1 operating system, which also supports gesture-based on-screen navigation. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC), which is an octacore processor paired with Adreno graphic processing unit.

In terms of imaging, the phone sports dual camera set-up on the back featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor, paired with 20MP sensors. The primary sensor is assisted with optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation. Both the sensors feature bright f/1.7 aperture for low-light photography.


First Published: Mon, July 02 2018. 11:48 IST

