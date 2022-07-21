OPPO Enco X2 review: Worthy successor to Enco X true wireless earbuds

After the global unveiling in February this year, the Enco X2 arrived in India on July 18. Successor to the Enco X (review), the second-gen true wireless earbuds from Chinese electronics maker bring subtle design changes, new pressure sensitive controls, improved acoustics, and several new value-added features. The predecessor was one of the best wireless earbuds of its time, and the Enco X2, with the upgrades it brings, seems to be a worthy successor. Is it? Let’s find out:

Design

The Enco X2 and its charging-cum-storage case look identical to the predecessor. This is because the form factor and ergonomics of the predecessor are carried forward as is in the second-gen model. Starting with the earbuds, they have a familiar in-ear design with anti-germ coated ear tips made of rubber. The stems are thicker than the previous generation model, but their length is about the same. Made of plastic, the earbuds have a smooth texture and glossy finish. They are a bit difficult to pick from the charging-cum-storage case, and the lack of grip makes them prone to accidental drops. The earbuds are IP54 rated for protection against sweat, dust, and minor water splashes.

As for the charging-cum-storage case, it is a pebble-shaped unit made of plastic with a glossy finish. Like the earbuds, the case is bigger and thicker than the previous generation model. There is a pairing button on the right, and the LED indicator and USB-C charging port are placed at the bottom side. While the overall case profile is minimal, the ‘Co-created with Dynaudio’ engraving on the back adds some zing to it.

Features

From wireless charging to support for Hi-Res audio, the Enco X2 has everything one expects from a pair of true wireless earbuds. On top, there are several value-added features such as three-level active noise cancellation, customised sound profile based on ear canal structure, transparency mode with voice boost function, and dual connection. The value-added features are enabled by the HeyMelody app, which is available on Google Play Store for Android smartphones and Apple App Store for iPhones. The app is simple and easy to use.

Besides providing access to value-added features, the app is also the gateway to sound profiles that OPPO custom-tuned in partnership with Dynaudio. Moreover, through the app you can customise the earbuds press controls to your liking. Apart from everything else, the app enables earbuds over-the-air firmware update.

HeyMelody Android app interface

The OPPO Enco X2 has a rich sound signature with balanced bass and treble in default settings complemented by optimal loudness decibel. The experience is further perfected by custom-tailored sound profiles that OPPO developed in partnership with Dynaudio. The sound profiles, named Dynaudio Real, Dynaudio Simple & Clear, Dynaudio Punchy, and Enco X Classic, are integrated as pre-set equalizers listed under ‘Enco Master EQ’ setting in the app. Each of these pre-set equalizers influences the audio signature to live up to its name. Take for example the Dynaudio Punchy. Best suited for music, it pumps up the bass without compromising on mid and high frequencies. Likewise, the Dynaudio Simple & Clear EQ moderates the frequencies across bands for balanced experience. That said, the Enco X2 delivers a wholesome audio experience irrespective of the content type to use it for.

HeyMelody Android app interface

Rounding up the performance is the active noise cancellation and transparency mode. The Enco X2 supports adaptive noise cancellation, which automatically adjusts the ANC intensity based on the ambient noise levels. It works well in most cases, but not every time. Likewise, the transparency mode has improved over the last generation model but it still needs polishing for a good experience. The modest ANC and transparency mode experience are not the reason to look away from the Enco X2, but the earbuds on-subpar on-battery time (about three hours with ANC on and full volume) and weak ingress protection (IP54) are. Besides, the new pressure-sensitive controls are cumbersome to use. They affect the buds’ fit and sometimes make them come out from the ear canal.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 10,999, the OPPO Enco X2 is one of the best pair of true wireless earbuds in its segment despite some imperfections. With fineness in design, acoustics, and performance, the earbuds turn out to be a worthy successor to the Enco X true wireless earbuds.