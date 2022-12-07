OPPO launches 'House of the Dragon' theme based Reno8 Pro phone: Details

-
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday launched in India the Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition smartphone. Priced at 45,999, the smartphone will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from December 13. It will be available for pre-booking starting December 8.
The limited-edition model is based on the glazed black variant of the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G. It comes with House of the Dragon-themed accessories including a phone case, a SIM ejector pin, keychain, phone holder and a collectable dragon egg. Besides, the phone comes with an exclusive scroll with a message that anoints the phone owner into the epic saga of House Targaryen.
“We are pleased to offer our customers the House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set. OPPO has always found great resonance with the youth, and we share this common DNA with the House of the Dragon fans. Our OPPO Reno8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set allows us to reach out to our young users in yet another way that is both fun and memorable,” said Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India.
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G: Specifications
The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, which comes with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU for graphics. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness level. The smartphone comes in 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB configurations. It boots Android 12 operating system-based ColorOS 12.1. It sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera sensor. The camera features include LED flash, HDR and panorama mode.
It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, supported by 80W wired charging. Other features include an under-display fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port for charging and data transfers, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM slots, in-built GPS, and 5G network.
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 13:30 IST
