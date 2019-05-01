OPPO unveils A1K priced at Rs 8,490; boasts 32GB ROM, 4000 mAh battery

Global brand OPPO on Wednesday has expanded its popular A series with the launch of in India.

Priced at Rs 8,490, A1K boasts a 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM configuration and long battery life with robust 4000mAh, along with the stylish waterdrop screen and an Anti-reflective coating for a comfortable user experience. The device is available in two colour variants red and black.

is equipped with ColorOS 6.0, OPPO's latest update to its intuitive operation system. The new innovative borderless design further increases speed and overall ease of use.

"With OPPO A1K, we set out to push the boundaries on all fronts. The device offers market-leading specifications by pushing the boundaries of design, providing long battery life with a waterdrop screen to deliver seamless and powerful performance, which ensures the best experiences to Indian users," said Charles Wong, CEO and President South Asia.

The device is available for sale starting Wednesday on Amazon Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata CLiQ, PayTM Mall and all offline stores.