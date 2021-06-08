Poco M3 Pro 5G with MediaTek 700 SoC, 90Hz screen launched: Price, specs

Poco on Tuesday launched in India its first 5G smartphone, the Poco M3 Pro 5G. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip, the smartphone comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB on-board storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage variants. Priced Rs 13,999 onwards, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available in yellow, cool blue, and power black colour from June 14, exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the Poco M3 Pro 5G boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen of fullHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen supports dynamic refresh rate, which automatically adjusts the screen refresh rate based on on-screen content requirement.



The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone boots on Android 11-based MIUI 12 user interface. It is a dual-SIM smartphone with 5G support.

Imaging is covered by a triple rear camera module, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. Both front and rear cameras support fullHD resolution recording at 30fps.

Besides, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and Hi-Res audio.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery supported by 18W fast-charging support. Poco claims the battery can last for up to two days on a single charge.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Price

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The smartphone comes in Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black colour options.