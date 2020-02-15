Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series begins; price starts at Rs 66,999

Samsung today revealed the prices of its Galaxy S20 series in India with the pre-bookings starting Saturday with an initial price of Rs. 66,999. Consumers who pre-book the devices will start receiving them beginning March 6, 2020.

The three devices in the Galaxy S20 series— Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra – will be

available for in India for Rs Rs 66,999, Rs 73,999, and Rs 92,999, respectively. All three smartphones will be available for pre-bookings through the Samsung India website

Galaxy S20 series comes with several camera innovations. Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and with Samsung’s biggest image sensor.

Galaxy S20 series’ industry first Space Zoom technology allows the Galaxy S20 Ultra to offer 100x zoom, which is achieved by a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom. Galaxy S20 Ultra uses multi-image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X.

Pre-booking offers on the S20 include the Galaxy Buds+ bundle at Rs. 2,999. In contrast, customers pre-booking the S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra are entitled to receive the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 1,999.



Samsung is yet to announce the pricing of the Galaxy Buds+. Additionally, customers pre-booking the Galaxy S20-series can avail the Samsung Care+ service at Rs. 1,999. The service covers the phones from accidental physical or liquid damage, including the front screen, for a period of one year.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 series at its event earlier this week.