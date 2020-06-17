Qualcomm unveils 5G-ready Snapdragon 690 SoC for midrange phones: Know more

After adding network support to Snapdragon 8-series and 7-series processors, on Wednesday brought the network support to its Snapdragon 6-series processors with the launch of Snapdragon 690 system-on-chip. Aimed at midrange between $300-$500 segment, the new SoC also brings Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX adaptive codec support, up to 120Hz screen refresh rate support, and much more.

Here is what the Snapdragon 690 brings on table:

CPU and GPU

The Snapdragon 690 is manufactured on Samsung’s 8nm LPP process. It has an octa-core CPU based on ARM’s bigLITTLE architecture. It has two big ARM Cortex-A77 cores and six little Cortex-A55 cores, operating at a peak frequency of up to 2GHz. The CPU is paired with Adreno 619L graphic processing unit (GPU), which is up to 60 per cent faster than the GPU in its predecessor, the Snapdragon 675 – according to Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 690 supports a maximum of 8GB RAM -- 2 x 16-bit LPDDR4X memory at up to 1866MHz.

Spectra 355L

The Snapdragon 690 has Spectra 355L, which consists of dual 14-bit ISPs capable of up to ultraHD video capture in HDR mode. The processor supports up to 192MP camera sensor, and up to 48MP with multi-frame noise reduction (MFNR). There is dual camera support too -- up to 32MP + 16MP at 30fps. The processor also supports the high efficiency image and video codecs.

Snapdragon X51 Modem-RF system

The Snapdragon 690 boasts an integrated Snapdragon X51 modem-RF system for 5G connectivity. It supports both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) modes for 5G, and has Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) support. Being a midrange SoC, it has sub-6GHz 5G network support and skips the true 5G mmWave bandwidth support.

Display

The Snapdragon 690 supports displays with up to fullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. The SoC also brings support for HDR10, HDR10+, and Rec.2020 color gamut.

Location

The Snapdragon 690 is the first Snapdragon 6-series Soc to support India’s NavIC global navigation satellite system, besides GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS and SBAS.





