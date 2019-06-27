Race in a sports car, play against Federer: AI lets you be a sport champ

If you’re a tennis buff, how would you like to play a game or two with Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal? It can only happen in a dream, right? Well, not quite. While sharing the nets with your tennis hero may seem impossible in the physical world, it can become a “reality” in the world of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Witness what Infosys, the technology partner of the French Open, has done at Roland-Garros in Paris. It has come up with AR and VR-based applications supplemented by analytics and sensor-based technologies that enable fans to play a round of ...