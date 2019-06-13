Real estate, auto companies prep to use immersive media tools for business

New tech toys based on augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality have infused to give rise to Immersive Media—a new way to experience standard media in a multi-dimensional realm combining reality with technology. It’s everywhere. Take Google Lens, for example, that labels things when seen through a smartphone camera.

Pokemon GO, the AR-games app that launched and hooked users from China to America like never before. In short, machines and software have infused into present reality futuristic concepts. Adoption of immersive media in India ...