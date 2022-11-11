Realme 10 5G smartphone with 90Hz screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 unveiled

Chinese maker on Friday detailed specifications of the 10 . Successor to the 9 5G, the is likely to launch in India soon. The boasts a 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast-wired charging, and 12-based Realme UI. Below are the smartphone details:

Realme 10 5G: Specifications

The Realme 10 is powered by the Dimensity 700 processor, which comes with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for graphics. It sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes in 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations. It boots 12 operating system-based Realme UI. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 2MP macro camera and an AI lens. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor. The camera features include LED flash, HDR and panorama mode.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast wired charging. The company claims that the charger takes about 30 minutes to charge up to 50 per cent battery. Other features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out, a USB-C port for charging and data transfers, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM slots, in-built GPS, and network. It supports a microSD card for storage expansion. The Realme 10 comes in gold and black colour.

Besides, Realme on November 9 unveiled the Realme 10 smartphone globally. It is powered by the Helio G99 processor, which comes with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for graphics. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate and boots 12 operating system-based Realme UI. It supports a microSD card for storage expansion – up to 1TB. The Realme 10 comes in clash white and rush black colour.