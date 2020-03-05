Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6, Realme Band launched: Price, sale details, and more

Chinese technology company BKK Electronics’ smartphone brand on Thursday launched the 6 Pro and 6 smartphones, and Realme Band activity and fitness tracker, in India. Both the Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 boast screens with a 90Hz refresh rate, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 30W fast-charge technology, and Android 10 operating system-based Realme user interface. The Realme Band features a 0.96-inch colour display, USB direct charge and heart rate monitor.

Realme 6 Pro specifications, price in India and sale details

The Realme 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G system-on-chip, paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone supports dualSIM and has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. It has a 6.6-inch screen of fullHD+ resolution. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, and it supports 120 touch sampling rate.

Imaging is covered by a quad camera module on the back, featuring a 64MP primary wide-angle sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor for 2x optical zoom and up to 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a macro lens. On the front, the phone has two punch-hole on-screen selfie cameras — one of them a Sony-made 16MP primary sensor and another an 8MP wide-angle sensor.

The phone is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery, which supports 30W fast-charge technology. For location services, the phone has the NavIC chip developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), besides GPS and Glonass.

The Realme 6 Pro comes in three RAM and storage variants — 6GB+64GB, priced at Rs 16,999; 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 17,999; and 8GB+128GB, at Rs 18,999. The phone, to be available from noon on March 13, comes in two colour options – lightning blue and lightning orange.

Realme 6 specifications, price in India and sale details

The Realme 6 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T system-on-chip, paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone supports dualSIM and has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. It sports a 6.5-inch of fullHD+ screen, boasting 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

Imaging is covered by a quad camera module on the back, featuring a 64MP primary wide-angle sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of a 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a depth sensor, and a macro lens. The phone is powered by 4,300 mAh battery, which supports 30W fast-charge technology.

The Realme 6 also comes in three storage and RAM configutaions — 4GB+64GB, priced at Rs 12,999; 6GB+128GB, at Rs 14,999; and 8GB+128GB at Rs 15,999. It comes in two colour options of comet white and comet blue and will be available in India from March 13 at 12 noon.

Realme Band features, price in India and sale details

The Realme Band sports a 0.96-inch colour display. It features a heart rate sensor, USB direct charge, smart notifications, intelligent sports tracker, personalised dial face, and sleep quality monitor. The band is priced at Rs 1,499 and its sale begins from March 5 at 12 noon.