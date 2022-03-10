Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G with 48MP triple-cameras launched: Price, specs

Chinese electronics maker on Thursday launched the 9 and 9 SE (Speed Edition) in India. These are new additions in the Realme 9 series. Other in the series are the Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+. The Realme 9 will be available in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB configurations priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 17,499, respectively. The Realme 9 SE will be available in 6GB+128GB configuration priced at Rs 22,999. Both the will be available on Realme online portal, Flipkart, and select retail stores from March 14.

Realme 9 5G: Specifications

The Realme 9 5G has a 6.5-inch fullHD+ LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 system-on-chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM (LPDDR4x dual-channel) and up to 128GB on-board storage (UFS 2.1). The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by a 18W USB-C type fast-charger. The phone boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 interface. Imaging is covered by a triple-camera set-up on the back – a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, a black & white portrait lens, and a macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP sensor of an f/2.1 aperture. Other features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dualSIM slots, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1.





Realme 9 SE 5G: Specifications

The Realme 9 SE 5G has a 6.6-inch fullHD+ LCD screen of 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM (LPDDR4x dual-channel) and 128GB on-board storage (UFS 2.1). The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by a 30W USB-C type fast-charger. The phone boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 interface. The Realme 9 SE has the same camera system as that on the Realme 9 5G – a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, a black & white portrait lens, and a macro lens on the rear, and a 16MP sensor of an f/2.1 aperture on the front. Other features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dualSIM slots, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2.