Realme TechLife to unveil slew of products on July 26; check details here

Smartphone maker Realme is all set to launch a bunch of new in India. The launch event has been scheduled for July 26 and is slated to begin at 12:30 pm, which will be live streamed on Realme's social media accounts.

Here are some of the which the company is expected to launch in India at its TechLife event:

Pad X



Pad X features an 11-inch 2K LCD display. It comes equipped with a quad-speaker setup. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes with upto 6GB RAM, along with 128GB of internal storage. Pad X also offers 5GB of virtual RAM. It supports Dolby Atmos and hi-res audio. Pad X also boasts of 8500 mAh battery. A 33W fast charger with USB-C port, it runs UI for Pad. Pad X has already been launched in China.

Realme Pencil



Realme Pencil comes with a magnetic wireless charging. The product promises to offer 10.6 hours of battery backup.

Realme Flat monitor



The flat monitor sports a 23.8-inch full HD bezel-less display. The monitor also offers 8ms response time along with a 75Hz refresh rate

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo



With a vibrant bass, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo has upto 30 hours of playback time. It features a 10 mm dynamic bass driver, a PEEK + TPU Polymer composite diaphragm. It also supports Dolby atmos and has noise-cancellation.

Realme Smart keyboard



Realme's Smart keyboard is equipped with an ultra-large 280mAh battery. The keyboard also offers 1.3 mm key travel, along with a customised task key.

Realme 3 expected



Realme has not revealed any particular details about their 3, however, online leaks suggest that the highly anticipated and upcoming smartwatch will have a 2.5D curved glass display. It is also likely to come with bluetooth calling functionality.

Realme Buds Wireless 2S



With a 11.2mm dynamic bass driver, the true wireless buds will also comprise of AI ENC noise cancellation. The Buds Wireless 2S will have a 24-hour total playback time along with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.