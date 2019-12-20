JUST IN
Reebok Forever Floatride Energy is best-suited for a beginner runner

The Floatride foam midsole is surprisingly cushioned for a shoe that weighs just 250gm a piece

Veer Arjun Singh 

The fanfare around new launches these days is often enough to convince someone to buy a Rs 15,000 pair even before they know they like running. Might as well start with the best shoe, right? Wrong. Entirely. The sophisticated tech can often be counterproductive for the wrong feet.

Beginners often complain that well-cushioned, long-distance running pairs are inflexible for training. Some say they are too heavy for daily use. This is because most performance pairs are not meant to be trainers, joggers or athleisure sneakers. A good performance shoe is tailor-made for a particular sport ...

First Published: Fri, December 20 2019. 22:27 IST

