JUST IN
Reliance Jio Cloud-linked laptops likely to cost less than Rs 10,000
Clear brings solutions to pre-validate data before tax returns are filed
WhatsApp tests screenshot blocking for disappearing media: Details here
Nothing Ear (stick) unveiling scheduled for October 26: What to expect
Reliance Jio lists JioBook on govt e-marketplace at Rs 19,500: Details here
Samsung may unveil affordable Galaxy A54 next year with 50MP rear camera
Apple's iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion mark in 5 months
Xiaomi debuts Redmi Pad with MediaTek Helio G99 in India: Details here
OnePlus debuts Nord Watch at Rs 4,999: Specifications, features, and more
LinkedIn India launches new Instagram channel to help young professionals
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Clear brings solutions to pre-validate data before tax returns are filed
Business Standard

Reliance Jio Cloud-linked laptops likely to cost less than Rs 10,000

Jio is working on JioBook that will have an embedded 4G chip; it is expected to be priced below Rs 20,000

Topics
Reliance Jio | Laptops | education

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Jio Cloud-linked laptops
The company is looking at doing the same in gaming, too, so that users do not have to buy expensive consoles like the Xbox

Reliance Jio is working on a plan for the massification of laptop usage for education, which may turn out to be a big use case for 5G. A senior executive of the company said it is working on a basic laptop that should cost below Rs 10,000. The personal computer (PC) will consist of a display, a keypad, a Jio operating system, and hardware to connect to the cloud, where all the information and applications will be stored.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Jio

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 22:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU