Reliance JioPhone 2 sale today at 12 noon: Know price, how to buy and more

Reliance Jio, a Mukesh Ambani-owned telecommunication service provider, is hosting sale of its today i.e. August 30. Successor of the JioPhone, the was announced at the Reliance Industries’ 41st Annual General Meeting, which was held in Mumbai on July 4.

2: Price and sale details

Priced at Rs 2,999, the is a 4G LTE-enabled feature phone that runs on KaiOS, which now supports popular social media and instant messaging apps. The phone will go on flash sale today at 12 noon on Jio online portal (jio.com). Flash sale is an inventory-based sale model in which the company put up a limited stock for sale. Such sales usually ends within first few seconds after they go live, depending on the volume of stock available in inventory. The model works on first come first serve basis.

2: Features and specifications

The JioPhone 2 sport a 2.4-inch screen horizontal screen, which makes it convenient for watching multimedia content. It features a full QWERTY keyboard with 4-way navigation key and a dedicated key for voice commands.

The phone boots KaiOS with support for apps such as Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps and WhatsApp. The 4G LTE-enable feature phone supports VoLTE call feature, which allows voice calls using data packets. The phone can be operated using voice commands. The voice command feature is not limited to calling and messages, but also to operate the phone's apps – music playback, YouTube and video playback, etc. The phone also comes equipped with the NFC chip, which would support digital payments service in future. With NFC technology, users would also be able to make digital transactions through their Jan Dhan account, bank accounts and Jio money app.

2: Recharge plans details

is currently offering three recharge plans with the JioPhone 2. The base plan starts at Rs 49 in which the company is offering 1GB of 4G data, along with unlimited free voice calls, Jio app suite subscription and 50 messages, valid for 28 days. The midrange plan costs Rs 99 in which the company offers 0.5GB data per day, along with unlimited free voice calls, Jio app suite subscription and 300 messages, valid for 28 days. The premium plan costs Rs 153 in which the company offers 1.5GB data per day, along with unlimited free voice calls, Jio app suite subscription and unlimited messages, valid for 28 days.