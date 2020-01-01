Role reversal: How AI will help TV reclaim ground lost to smartphones

Back in 2016, we felt it was the most important year for us as it was the year when smart TVs started gaining the market share. But now, the year 2020 will become one of the most important years as the smart TV ecosystem is getting matured with various new technologies that will disrupt the market and we will see many brands trying to establish themselves in India with the right kind of content for enhanced customer experience.

The biggest disruptor will be AI or Artificial Intelligence. After every few years, there is a big transition of technology, which first started with the PC, then ...