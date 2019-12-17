JUST IN
Year in review: Best smartphones of 2019 in terms of design and aesthetics
Business Standard
Safety robot to baby monitor: A peek into Mercedes-Benz's futuristic cars

The automaker's ESF 2019 has a number of trailblazing safety innovations in tangible form that reflect the mobility of the future and the new approaches associated with autonomous driving

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

If you are visiting the campus of Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) in a Bengaluru suburb and come across a black-and-white Mercedes SUV in the parking area, don’t mistake it for just another luxury vehicle. It is the Mercedes-Benz Experimental Safety Vehicle (ESF), which is capable of fully-automated driving in many situations, and has a plug-in hybrid drive system.

During a demonstration, a small robot automatically emerged from the vehicle's rear following an incident and positioned itself at the roadside as a warning triangle. Other such features ...

First Published: Tue, December 17 2019. 13:03 IST

