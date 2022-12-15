Samsung announces holiday season sale offers on smartphones: Details here

on Thursday announced in India its holiday season sale offers on . The South Korean electronics maker is offering instant cashback, vouchers, and bank cashback on its Galaxy series and foldable devices. Besides, there are offers on exchange and equated-monthly-instalment (EMI) scheme. These offers are applicable on both online and offline platforms, including online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail stores. The holiday offers will be available till December 25. Here are some of the deals currently available:

Galaxy Z Fold4

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is available at Rs 1,44,999, including the bank cashback of Rs 8,000 and a discount voucher worth Rs 2,000 available on purchase from the app. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 4,400 mAh battery. It sports a 7.6-inch HDR10+ foldable dynamic AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has a 4MP camera sensor and 10MP cover camera.

Galaxy Z Flip3

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is available at Rs 57,999, inclusive of all offers. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, it sports a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is IPX8 rated for water protection. It has a dual-camera set-up at the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide-sensor. On the front, it has a 10MP camera sensor.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 on bank cards and a discount voucher worth Rs 2,000 on purchases availed through its app. These offers bring down the effective price of Samsung S22 Ultra by Rs 10,000 to Rs 99,999. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. It sports a 6.8-inch screen of 120 Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits of peak brightness level. On the purchase of Galaxy S22 Ultra, customers can get Galaxy Watch4 BT 44mm at just Rs 2,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung S22 is available at a discounted price of Rs 50,999, including the bank offer and app-exclusive voucher. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it sports a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. It features a HDR10+ certified screen and a 3,700 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE5G

With the discounts offered by Samsung, the smartphone is now available at Rs 36,999. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED Infinity-O screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, and 4,500mAh battery. The phone is IP68 rated for protection against dust and water.