Samsung to enable 5G on supported smartphones via OTA by mid November

Samsung on Wednesday announced that it would roll out software updates necessary to enable 5G services in its smartphones by the end of November. This comes hours after Apple said that such an update for iPhones 12 and above would come in December.
"Samsung has pioneered 5G technology development since 2009 and took the leading role in standardizing 5G technology globally. In India, Samsung has the widest portfolio of 5G devices," Samsung said in a statement.
"We are working closely with our operator partners and are committed to rolling out OTA updates across all our 5G devices by mid November 2022, enabling Indian consumers to experience 5G seamlessly."
5G was launched in India on October 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, several premium smartphones, including premium Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones, lack software support for the 5G network.
For Samsung, several high-end smartphones like Samsung S21 Ultra require a software update for 5G services to work.
The smartphone makers are scheduled to meet the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Wednesday to discuss prioritising the software upgradation for adopting 5G. The centre has also called several network carriers in the meeting.
Smartphone makers conduct intensive testing on their smartphones before enabling network-related services through a software update. They also conduct testing with the carrier partners.
They are also required to monitor bugs and fix them in subsequent updates.
First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 13:32 IST
