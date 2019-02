South Korean electronics major is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M30 on February 27 at 6 PM. The India-first smartphone will be the third device in the M-series. The other two Galaxy M20 (review) and the Galaxy M10 (review) were launched in January 2019.

Some of the key features include a triple rear camera module, Infinity-U shaped notch screen, 5,000mAh battery, and the Exynos 7904 processor, according to The recent Instagram post by the company also confirms that the phone will come with a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The post also confirmed that the phone will have a microSD card slot for storage expansion, supporting up to 512 storage chip.

Though the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 sport a TFT LCD screen, the Galaxy M30 would feature an AMOLED display of fullHD resolution with a 6.4-inch screen estate. Like other M-series phones, the M30 will also be able to stream video content from Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos in high definition, thanks to Widevine L1 certification. The phone is expected to be powered by Android Oreo-based Experience 9.5 operating system. It would be powered by 5,000 mAh battery.

Though the is not yet confirmed, it is expected to be priced below Rs 20,000.