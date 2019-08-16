Saregama Carvaan takes the Wi-Fi route to keep churning out vintage stuff

The Saregama Carvaan is an established entity for music-loving old-timers and their progeny alike. And the 2.0 with Wi-Fi is a major update. It makes sure that the jukebox never runs out of things to listen to, which means more songs, playlists and podcasts that keep getting updated. Here’s how the experience goes.

Design (5/5) The design was never in need of an update. The only enhancement that could arguably have been offered was to bring new variations to its delightful colour gamut. And Saregama has done exactly that. I welcomed the emerald green into my house with open ...