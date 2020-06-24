Sony brings new TWS earbuds WF-SP800N, WF-XB700, price starts at Rs 9,990

-
Sony today launched its first true wireless earphones in India, the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700. The XB700 is priced at Rs. 9,990 while the SP800N carries a price tag of Rs. 18,990. The new true wireless earphones will be available from today for the XB700, while the SP800N goes on sale on June 26.
The XB700 will be available in black and blue colour, while the SP800N will be available in black, blue, and white colour.
Sony has brought the WF-XB700 with its signature Extra Bass with 18 hours of IP55 total battery life. The WF-SP800N is a premium offering, it offers active noise cancellation and 9 hours of battery life on the earbuds, with an additional nine hours on the case.
The WF-SP800N also supports quick charging that gives you an hour of use with 10 minutes of charging. It also offers water and dust resistance with IP55 protection. Both the earbuds have support for SBC and AAC audio codecs.
Both the earbuds support Voice Assistant feature for quick access to music and more.
