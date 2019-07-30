Sony sticks to 4K, scales up its premium TV line-up with A9G, A8G OLEDs

Sony’s top-of-the-line visual entertainers of 2019 are not 8K. The Indian market it not ready for them, the Japanese believe. Koreans have a conflicting point of view. Samsung launched their beautiful, mammoth and exorbitantly priced 8K TVs in June, while LG refreshed its AI ThinQ range of TVs last month with resolutions maxing out at 4K. It’s all very confusing. Do we need 8K, or not?

To cut the long story short. Most of us don’t. In the absence of any real 8K content out there, Samsung TVs can scale up regular content to mimic 8K quality using AI. It’s not the real picture, but a very compelling upgrade for first adopters who wouldn’t mind spending upwards of Rs 10 lakhs (for 75-inches and above). For everyone else, though, who could settle for an immersive experience, nonetheless, for less than half the price, there are 4K QLEDs from Samsung and 4K OLEDs from and LG, two premium technologies that produce deep blacks with great contrast and colours.

“There’s even time before 4K is completely adopted,” says Sunil Nayyar, the managing director of India. Even Netflix and YouTube have very limited content originally produced in 4K.

It’s clear that 8K is not the buzzword for TVs this season. The focus is on smart, aesthetically pleasing large screens that seamlessly blend with modern interiors. And has launched two series that ace these attributes, along with a few aces up its sleeves.

Their flagship line-up, called Mater Series, modeled A9G Bravia OLED, have bezel-less 55- and 65-inch screens priced at Rs. 2,69,990 and Rs. 3,69,000, respectively. They are powered by the company’s latest picture processor, the X1 Ultimate. The chip controls its 8 million self-illuminating pixels, which can be dimmed and brightened individually to make blacks deeper and colours more vibrant. The TVs, much like premium TVs from Samsung and LG, can also scale up standard and high definition content to 4K-like picture through AI.

Audio is where the differentiation begins. The A9G series comes with what is called a 2.2 channel Acoustic Surface Audio+. It essentially means that the screen vibrates to produce sound, which then appears to be coming directly from the screen. So you can just use your TV’s combined audio output of 20W+20W speakers and 10W+10W subwoofers -- which makes the 2.2 channel -- or pair it with additional speakers with the screen acting as the centre speaker. We are yet to review the TV, but I believe the sound output will suffice for a medium-sized living room. The A9G series does come with Dolby Atmos, which creates a good, surround sound experience, but you will need 5.1- or, better yet, a 7.1-channel home theatre for anything above it. The TVs support eARC HDMI input to connect to the latest audio devices.

The new line-up also has a never-heard-before Netflix Calibrated Mode specially designed for Netlfix Originals, which claims to reproduces the picture quality “as creators intended”. More on that when we test the mode out for ourselves.

The Android TVs support Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay 2 and Homekit (also Apple). A smart remote is included that can control all devices, such as a set top boxes, that are connected through HDMI ports.

The A9G also improves on aesthetics with a slimmer profile. But what makes it even better is its Flush Wall Mount. It makes the TV stick to a wall like a painting but also allows it to be extended and moved sideways to adjust the viewing angles. It’s a really simple but exceptionally cool value addition that I hope is replicated across all TVs of the future.

Sony has also introduced a more affordable collection of TVs in its Bravia OLED 4K range, the A8G series, priced at Rs. 3,19,990 and Rs. 2,19,990 for the 65-inch and 55-inch TVs, respectively. It’s powered by the X1 Extreme processor, which is one below the X1 Ultimate and, therefore, deliver a slightly inferior video and audio quality. These Andoid TVs only support Google Assistant.

While the A8G is selling at Sony retail stores and its online and offline partners, the premium A9G will be made available from August 1, 2019. Sony says that screen sizes larger than 65 inches are also slated to be launched soon.