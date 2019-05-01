Technology as travel companion

How many times has this happened? You take an elevator to a hotel room on floor 15. Walk down a long corridor to reach the room. Insert the key card or perhaps wave it on the lock. A brief whirring sound and the door refuses to open.

Suddenly you realise that the key card was in the same pocket as your mobile phone. Next step, trudge back to the front office to get the key activated again. On the plate for a few years and rapidly making its way to consumers are mobile phone-enabled keyless entry for hotel rooms. The mobile which was a problem for traditional keys is now the ...