Toshiba Bluetooth Headphones RZE-BT180H Review: It's loud but not clear

As brands vie for a coveted spot in consumer audio category, in come another well-known contender.

I tried Toshiba's and the first impression was not very convincing. They score well in terms of peppy looks and design, and are one of the lightweight headphones available. The cushion on the ear cups is really soft and spongy, so you can wear it for hours and it wouldn't hurt. But the one thing that's likely to disappoint you is sound quality.

My new playlist is a mixture of pop-rock, punk, alternative, acoustic metal, indie and Bollywood music and I felt that the sound of this device is a little botched up and lacks clarity. But since it is a budget device, I did not expect much.

(Photo: in.toshibaaudio.com)

The bass is good and you can enjoy if you listen to hip-hop or rap.

At high volume, the sound balance is shaky and you're compelled to either edit the equaliser settings (if your music player allows that) or just lower the volume. Also, the sound leaks so even people standing some metres away can listen to the music without wanting to do so.

While I was on a call, a friend pointed about the issue of echo, so, I tried again but the it still occurred. The issue might be in the particular headphone I was using, so I can't say much there.

(Photo: in.toshibaaudio.com)

The battery is fine and with a single charge, you can easily use it for 8-10 hours. You also get a cable with 3.5 mm jack to connect it with your phone or any other device just in case the battery is low.

The volume and call buttons on the right ear cup work fine and Bluetooth pairing is quick.

The headphones have passive noise isolating instead of active noise cancellation so that it does not drain the battery and affect sound.

You can also choose from four colour options -- Red, black, blue and green -- and they all look attractive.

Overall, Toshiba's Bluetooth Headphones, with the price tag of Rs 2,849, fall in budget category and it would not be fair to expect much.