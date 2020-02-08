JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Nokia Smart TV 55 review: Pricier than peers but totally worth it
Business Standard

Twitter accounts of Facebook, Messenger hacked from third-party platform

A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform

Reuters 

Botnet, hack, hackers, online attack, IoT, dark web
Photo: Shutterstock

Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and its Messenger platform were hacked.

A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them," the Twitter spokesperson said.

Seperately, Facebook also confirmed that some of its official social media accounts were hacked on Friday.

"Some of our corporate social accounts were briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access," Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne said.

The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked in August, allowing an unauthorized person to send public tweets including racial slurs and curse words to his 4 million followers before Twitter secured the account.
First Published: Sat, February 08 2020. 09:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU