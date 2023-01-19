Vivo announces Republic Day sale offers on select smartphones: Details here

-
Vivo India on Thursday announced Republic Day offers on its smartphones. The offers will be live on Vivo online store, Vivo store and partner retail stores until January 31. In the sale, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is offering discounts on the Vivo V25 series, Y75 series and Y35 smartphones. Below are the details:
Vivo V25 Pro
Vivo is offering up to Rs 2,500 instant cashback on all variants of its V25 Pro smartphone on payments done through ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, SBI credit cards, and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, the smartphone sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. It comes in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB configuration, and pure black and sailing blue colours. Other features include under the screen fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB-C charging port.
Vivo V25
There is an instant cashback offer of up to Rs 2,000 with ICICI Bank cards, SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The Vivo V25 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen of 90 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. It comes in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB configuration, and elegant black and surfing blue colours.
Vivo Y75
There is a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank cards, SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The Vivo Y75 is powered by Mediatek Helio G96 processor and sports 6.44-inch FHD+ LCD screen. It boots Android 12 operating system-based Funtouch 12. It comes in moonlight shadow and dancing waves colours with 8GB + 128GB storage.
Vivo Y75 5G
On the bank EMIs, there is an instant cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank cards and SBI Bank credit cards. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, it sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen. The smartphone boots Android 11 operating system-based Funtouch 12. It comes in glowing galaxy and starlight black colours with 8GB + 128GB storage.
Vivo Y35
On the EMI transactions, there is a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 available with ICICI Bank cards and SBI Bank credit cards. The Vivo Y35 smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, which is supported by 44W fast wired charging. It has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring 50-megapixel primary camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor.
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 14:59 IST
