JUST IN
Garmin launches Instinct Crossover Series watches in India: Price, features
Twitter Blue now costs $11 per month for Android users: Details here
Google-owned YouTube rolling out updates to TV's live guide, library
Apple offers cashback, no-cost EMI on iPhones, iPads, AirPods Pro, and more
PLAYFIT FLAUNT watch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Price, specs
India's smartphone shipments drop 6% to 151.6 mn units in 2022: Report
Apple HomePod 2nd Gen speaker brings spatial audio, Matter support and more
Apple working on iPad-like display for controlling smart home devices
World entering golden age of artificial intelligence: Microsoft CEO Nadella
Apple launches 2nd Gen HomePod with spatial audio support at Rs 32,900
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple expands Advanced Data Protection option globally with iOS 16.3 update
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Vivo announces Republic Day sale offers on select smartphones: Details here

The sale offers on the Vivo V25 series, Y75 series and Y35 smartphone will be live until January 31

Topics
Vivo | smartphone | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Source: Twitter (@Sudhanshu1414)

Vivo India on Thursday announced Republic Day offers on its smartphones. The offers will be live on Vivo online store, Vivo store and partner retail stores until January 31. In the sale, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is offering discounts on the Vivo V25 series, Y75 series and Y35 smartphones. Below are the details:

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo is offering up to Rs 2,500 instant cashback on all variants of its V25 Pro smartphone on payments done through ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, SBI credit cards, and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, the smartphone sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. It comes in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB configuration, and pure black and sailing blue colours. Other features include under the screen fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB-C charging port.

Vivo V25

There is an instant cashback offer of up to Rs 2,000 with ICICI Bank cards, SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The Vivo V25 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen of 90 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. It comes in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB configuration, and elegant black and surfing blue colours.

Vivo Y75

There is a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank cards, SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The Vivo Y75 is powered by Mediatek Helio G96 processor and sports 6.44-inch FHD+ LCD screen. It boots Android 12 operating system-based Funtouch 12. It comes in moonlight shadow and dancing waves colours with 8GB + 128GB storage.

Vivo Y75 5G

On the bank EMIs, there is an instant cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank cards and SBI Bank credit cards. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, it sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen. The smartphone boots Android 11 operating system-based Funtouch 12. It comes in glowing galaxy and starlight black colours with 8GB + 128GB storage.

Vivo Y35

On the EMI transactions, there is a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 available with ICICI Bank cards and SBI Bank credit cards. The Vivo Y35 smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, which is supported by 44W fast wired charging. It has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring 50-megapixel primary camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vivo

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 14:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU