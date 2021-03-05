Vivo announces Vision+ initiative; to launch X60 series in India in March

is likely to launch its X60 series in India towards the end of March, India Director of Brand Strategy Nipun Marya confirmed during a virtual press briefing on Friday. The series comprises X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ that were initially launched in China.

Vivo also announced its imaging-focussed Vision+ initiative for mobile photography enthusiasts. It also revealed that it is set to bring a new phone with RGBW camera sensor. The Vision+ initiative aims to create a visual content ecosystem for mobile photography enthusiasts. This will include content co-creation, education, and cultural exchanges.

The company claims that the initiative will first start with the upcoming Vivo X60 series in India. It is said to be based on four pillars including VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards, Vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Academy, the Vivo VISION+ Master Class, and the Vivo VISION+ Photographers Federation.

With Vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards, the brand plans to invite smartphone users to showcase their photography skills. On the other hand, vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Academy focuses on bringing an artistic and cultural exchange platform closer to the users. The Academy will soon invite world-class photographers to conduct Masterclasses to inspire people to transcend from clicking images to capturing moments filled with emotions and feelings. The vivo VISION+ Photographers Federation, vivo plans to collaborate with more creators to explore the limitless possibilities of mobile photography, which will ultimately contribute to advancements and developments in vivo products, the company said in a statement.

The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro were launched in December last year in China, the high-end flagship X60 Pro+ variant was unveiled in January, 2021.