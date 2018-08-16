What is still holding back India's long promised digital revolution?

India has it all, at least on paper. A digital stack endorsed by the government that helps technology companies provide unique digital solutions to the masses, dirt cheap data prices and a plethora of online retail and financial service providers tapping into the opportunity.

Yet, as a report by Bain and Company, Google and Omidyar Network titled ‘Unlocking digital for Bharat: $50 billion opportunity’ shows, millions are untouched by the internet, those who have access barely use it and a tiny group of 160 million consumers is transacting online. So what is still ...