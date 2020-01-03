With the futuristic ROG Mothership, Asus has reimagined the gaming laptop

Asus ROG Mothership (From Rs 4.5 lakh) With the ROG Mothership, Asus claims to have reimagined the gaming laptop. The result is a powerful CPU-GPU combination with other striking configurations to elevate the gaming experience. Here’s how the laptop performs on major fronts: Design (4.5/5) Right off the bat, you can tell this Mothership is something else.

The desktop replacement laptop, when shut, spans 16.1x12.6x1.2 inches and weighs a whopping 4.8 kg (good luck lugging it around). The top has a black brushed aluminium finish with an ROG logo at the bottom. And you ...