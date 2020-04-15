Work from home: Here's how companies can track employee productivity

Tracking employee productivity while they are working from home (WFH) is certainly not an easy task. In a recent report, global analyst firm ISG said that while 80 per cent of employees associated with IT sector globally are working from home during the ongoing lockdown, employee productivity has fallen 20 percentage points as compared to working from office. With the extended until May 3 in India, we are taking a look at the options available before the company to track employee productivity when they are working remotely.

‘We have set the framework to make staff productive’

Chief People Officer Harshvendra Soin

IT services firm has around 94 per cent of its workforce working from home or remote locations during this Its Chief People Officer Harshvendra Soin talks about how the company is ensuring employee productivity and data security during this period.

How are you measuring employee productivity when most are working from home?

We follow well-defined (WFH) guidelines and daily work management practices, while we also use several collaboration tools and platforms.

We are constantly monitoring the workflow through frequent quality checks and are maintaining constant communication with our clients and customers. Clear expectations to teams and supervisors regarding documentation, communication and validation have helped us become productive.

How are you ensuring that their computers remain up to date from security point of view?

Our endpoint build has a comprehensive security stack for enabling WFH restrictions, data protection and malware protection. We use two-factor authentication with VPN (virtual private network) connection so that complete data traffic movement is encrypted and secured, which has enhanced our monitoring for security threats.

What steps have you taken to ensure that client data is not compromised?

We have tools and methods in place to ensure data remains confidential. Those include, use of data leakage protection, quality checks , ensuring that critical and confidential data is not shifted to personal computers and restrictions on access to non-approved sites.