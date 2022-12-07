Year in review: AirPods to power bank, top Apple iPhone accessories of 2022

Many iPhone accessories are available in the market, each designed to enhance the experience in some way. From power banks to charging cables and earbuds, these accessories can help you get the most out of your device. Whether you are looking to improve its functionality, or simply make it more convenient to use, there is an accessory out there that can help. Here are the five best iPhone accessories of 2022:

Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

This doubles up as a portable battery pack. MagSafe compatible, it attaches magnetically to the back of a compatible iPhone – iPhone 12 and above models with MagSafe. With a 2,500mAh battery built-in, this has a USB-C port for charging and reverse wired charging. It features a power button next to the LED indicator to show the charger level. It also doubles as a traditional Qi charger, meaning it can charge AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and any other device that supports Qi standard for .

Price: Rs 4,499

GaN wall charger 65

It is a 65-watt dual-port wall charger, which can charge two devices simultaneously. It is a compact charger with two USB-C interfaces, supported by PPS and PD standards. It fast charges two devices with up to 45W from the top port and up to 20W from the bottom port, when both the ports are in use. The plug is compatible with various gadgets, including the Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, MacBook Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Price: Rs 5,999

DailyObjects SURGE 3-in-1 Station

It is a charging stand, which can charge three different Apple devices simultaneously – iPhone, Watch Series and . This charging station delivers an output of up to 18W for all Qi-enabled phones, 5W for Qi-enabled earbuds and 2W for Watches. It has a metallic body with minimalistic design.

Price: Rs 4,999

Apple Pro 2

Apple Pro 2 brings several new features, including the H2 chip-powered active noise cancellation for up to 2x improvement over the original AirPods Pro. Besides, the 2022 model gained the MagSafe for wireless charging, support for Apple Watch charger, lightning port or any standard Qi charger. It features an in-case speaker for easy tracking via Find My app.

Price: 26,900

DailyObjects SURGE 4-in-1 Universal Braided Charging Cable

It is a 4-in-1 multiport cable, including Type C to lightning, Type C to Type C, Type A to Type C and Type A to lightning cable. When linked with an appropriate power adapter, it can deliver an output of up to 100W. Besides charging, the cable can be also used for data transfer. The multiport cable is compatible with all lightning and Type C devices.

Price: Rs 999