Year in Review: Most talked about movies, trends and searches in 2019

With major elections, skirmishes with neighbouring countries and internal conflicts being discussed across the platforms, it is no wonder that political stakeholders have shifted the debate online. Since most of the lists were generated in early December, they do not mention the CAA discussions or the debate around internet shutdown across regions which has ruled digital conversation in December.

Read between the lists and one gets a picture of who we are, and importantly for all the marketers scouring the data charts, an image of the consumer in our midst. Pops K V Sridhar, founder and ...