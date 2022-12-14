Year in review: Pixel Buds Pro to Galaxy Buds2 Pro, best earphones of 2022

Earphones are great audio accessories to listen to your music on the go, and wireless earphones have taken off in popularity in recent years. Wireless earphones let you enjoy your favourite music on the go without any wires getting in the way. If you are looking for a good wireless earphone that sounds good, comes from a reputable brand, has a comfortable fit, and does not cost too much, then scroll down to check out the best five wireless earphones launched in 2022:

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are excellent wireless for users in the ecosystem. These premium wireless boast a long list of exclusive features, including 24-bit high fidelity audio support enabled by Samsung Seamless codec, Dolby Atmos-powered 360-degree audio with direct multi-channel surround sound experience, and multi-device connectivity. It features ANC that lets you zone out from the ambient noise. Besides, the fit discreetly in the ear’s cavity.

Price: Rs 17,999

Buds Pro

The Buds Pro is a well-rounded package with most of the features one expects in a premium active noise cancelling wireless earbuds. The earbuds are light in weight and offer a snug and secure fit. Smooth experience and ease of use are two factors to consider the Pixel Buds Pro. The earbuds support both wireless and wired charging. Besides, these are among the few wireless earbuds that deliver uniform experience across Android devices.

Price: Rs 19,990

OPPO Enco X2

From wireless charging to support for Hi-Res audio, the Enco X2 has everything one expects from a pair of true wireless earbuds. There are several added features such as three-level active noise cancellation, customised sound profile based on ear canal structure, transparency mode with voice boost function, and dual connection. It supports adaptive noise cancellation, which automatically adjusts the ANC intensity based on the ambient noise levels. Unlike its predecessor, these earbuds feature press controls, which can be customised via its companion app.

Price: Rs 10,999

Sony WF-1000XM4

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is one of the best wireless earphones in the market. The outer shell of the earbuds have large touch-sensitive areas for gestures. On the inner side of the earbuds are the optical proximity sensors that detect when the earbuds are placed inside your ears or not. Its other features include DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, and adaptive noise cancellation.

Price: Rs 19,990

Pro 2

Pro 2 brings several new features, including the H2 chip-powered active noise cancellation for up to 2x improvement over the original AirPods Pro. It packs a new skin-detect sensor that's replaced the old ear sensor. It can tell the difference between your ear and any other surface, to avoid the earbuds from automatically playing when placed on a table or in a pocket. Besides, the 2022 model gained the MagSafe technology for wireless charging, support for Apple Watch charger, lightning port or any standard Qi charger. It features an in-case speaker for easy tracking via Find My app.





Price: 26,900