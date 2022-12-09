Year in review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ to Redmi Pad, 5 best tablets of 2022

Demand for big screen devices called picked up pace even as life returned to normalcy after the Covid-19 pandemic. A tablet is a portable device, which fits in between a smartphone and a laptop. These devices are apt for people who need a big screen device with flexibility of a smartphone and some utility of a laptop rolled in to one. People found them useful for many reasons, including online learning, remote working, and staying connected with friends and family despite being geographically away from each other. The rising demand for in 2022. Here are the five best launched this year:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is one of the best Android tablets available in India to date. It is not perfect, but the imperfections stem from the Android OS, which is similar to the interface seen in newly launched Samsung smartphones. However, being a premium device, it offers a comprehensive experience be it for work, entertainment, and everything in between. It comes with a Bluetooth-based Samsung digital stylus called SPen, which extends its utility beyond generic tablets.

Price: Rs 87,999 onwards

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi is known for products with flagship features at a lower price, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 is no different. It packs a powerful processor and a high refresh rate screen, two features that are not commonly found on a tablet in its segment. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, the tablet sports a 11-inch 10-bit WQHD+ LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate.

Price: Rs 26,999 onwards

OPPO Pad Air

The OPPO Pad Air is a multimedia-focused tablet with screen and speakers as its key differentiators. It boasts a 10.36-inch IPS LCD screen of 2,000 x 1,200 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Although its 60Hz refresh rate may seem underwhelming, given the price it offers a lot. The experience is accentuated by the four-speaker system – two on each side. The tablet works well for a movie watching experience. For someone binge watching, this is a good product with a 7,100mAh battery.

Price: 16,999

Realme Pad X

The Realme Pad X is a worthy option in the mid-range tablet segment with something in store for everyone. Its compact size and lightweight build makes it easy to use and operate. The tablet’s ‘Limelight’ feature gives it an edge over others in the same segment. It uses the tablet’s wide-angle front camera to auto-frame the view and keep the subject in the middle of the frame in video calls. Besides, the tablet has several other features that enables multitasking by making it easier to use multiple apps in different windows simultaneously. The Realme Pad X is the Android tablet to consider if you need a supplementary device for work, entertainment, and everything in between.

Price: Rs 19,999 onwards

Redmi Pad

The Redmi Pad, with all its hardware and software features, makes a good entry-level tablet for anyone looking to buy an Android tablet under Rs. 20,000. It boasts a 90Hz screen, making it one of the best screens in the segment dominated by tablets with screens of 60Hz. It has all metal body and flat frame design that gives it a premium feel. It packs a 8000mAh battery, which lasts a full day without needing to be recharged.

Price: Rs 14,999 onwards