Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby review: Good sound justifies premium price tag

is one of the Indian electronics brands that has build its name in computer peripheral segment over years. Known for its affordable audio accessories, the brand recently launched the Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby soundbar with a dedicated subwoofer. Priced at Rs 13,999, the soundbar is one of the few in its segment to support Dolby Digital Plus. Moreover, it has multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth and AUX-in. On paper, the Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby seems to be a go-to soundbar. Is it? Let’s find out:

The Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby soundbar has a sleek build with minimal design that may complement most modern home spaces. Its overall package is 974 X 451 mm (width and height) and weighs 7 kg (2.5kg for soundbar and 4.5kg for subwoofer).

Its exterior is simple, with mostly plastic and some metal parts. The glossy plastic body may not appeal everyone, and it easily attracts smudges. Thankfully, the metal grille on the front makes up for that to some extent.

The soundbar has six-speaker set-up, and a dedicated subwoofer. The audio drivers pumps out 120 watts peak output (60 watts for subwoofer and 60 watts for the bar).

The soundbar has four buttons on the top -- power, volume and inputs. The rest of its functions are remote controlled. There are multi-connectivity options -- USB, AUX, HDMI (ARC), optical, and Bluetooth.

The Bluetooth connectivity option comes handy to connect it with devices other than compatible televisions.





As for the performance, the Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby is a versatile soundbar. It can go loud without a hint of distortion. The bass is punchy and the mids and highs are clear, too.

Set for bass heavy output by default, the soundbar has several sound profiles that one may like to explore to set the right output basis one’s preferences. The Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby supports Dolby Digital Plus, and the sound quality lives up to the expectations. There is a 3D mode, which amplifies surround sound effect artificially. As a result, the surround effect sounds a bit underwhelming.

Verdict

The Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby is a decent option if you prefer performance over looks. It seems to be a versatile option and justifies its midrange pricing. Consider this one for its audio quality, ease of use and versatile connectivity.