Zebronics Zeb-Peace review: Impressive true wireless earphones in budget

With true catching people's fancy, brands are on a launching spree to ensure there's something for everyone. has come into the picture with its true and the first impression is -- they have almost nailed it. Zeb-Peace, with a price tag of Rs 4,000, offers decent sound quality and has exceeded my expectations. The earphones are lightweight (4gm each) with sporty design and do not fall even if you wear them during cycling and running. The earphones are splash proof and support You can double tap the button on any ear piece for Siri or On an average, a decent pair of true cost around Rs 10,000 and that's where most of the buyers abandon the idea and settle for instead. Zeb-Peace I liked the sound quality, especially on pop music. In fact, even audiophiles would find it good upto an extent. There was hardly any distortion and shrillness at high volume, but if the bass is loud then these earphones might not be able to live up to the expectations. The noise cancellation is fine. The earphones support dual mode which means you can connect the left and right earphone separately with two devices at the same time. However, if you use them separately you might not like the sound quality. comes with a compact and glossy charging case that extends the battery life and you can keep them safely in it. Zeb-Peace I used the earphones for some days and also learnt about the cons. The first issue was to connect both the earpieces with one device. Usually, only one side of the earphones would respond to the device it is connected to and there will be no sound on the other device. Still, if you press the button on the other device, the phone it is connected to will take the command as you press the button on the earpiece. It took a while to get used to it and at times it's irritating. Zebronics Zeb-Peace The second issue I faced was the sound-lag when I used the earphones for voice calls.

There is usually a lag of some seconds for the sound to reach either end and hence, you may not enjoy voice calls. The external noise also affects voice clarity during calls. For most part, I was satisfied with the sound quality and the balance is fine as bass doesn't collide with treble. The worked for around 2-3 hours on a full charge while I used it for music and a few calls. It would have been better if they offered more backup. The charging case can charge the earphones 2-3 times on a single charge, giving a total of about 6 hours of extra runtime, a little breather here. There are buttons on both the ear pieces for answering and rejecting calls. Also, the buttons can be used for and pause or play a song. However, you can't adjust volume using the earphones and therefore, you will have to pick you phone. Zebronics Zeb-Peace For charging, a USB port is given at the back of the case and you can use any charger. The front side has three LEDs indicating the charge level of the case. A full charge of the earphones takes about 2 hours. The case takes a little under three hours to charge fully.

Verdict Zeb-Peace impressed me but the connectivity issue and voice-lag during calls are two areas that cannot be ignored. The true score well on design, comfort and sound quality, especially at this price. I would still give it a thumbs-up since the overall experience for the price is fine, if not rich.