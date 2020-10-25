It's not how you talk about friends: Biden on Trump calling India 'filthy'

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Hindus on Navratri
Joe Biden terms Donald Trump's remarks about Kamala Harris 'despicable'
Kamala Harris to hit out at Donald Trump in her VP acceptance speech
Kamala Harris to voters: Don't give up as Donald Trump rushes court pick
US elections: Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for their policies
Slamming President Donald Trump for his comment on India's air pollution, former vice president and Democratic Party's presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday said he and his running mate Kamala Harris deeply value America's partnership with India.
President Trump called India 'filthy'. "It's not how you talk about friends and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change," Biden said in a tweet, two days after Trump during a presidential debate accused China, India and Russia of not taking care of their "filthy" air.
"Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy," Trump had said during the final presidential debate with Biden in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.
"Kamala Harris and I deeply value our partnership and will put respect back at the centre of our foreign policy," Biden said in a tweet Saturday as he retweeted his op-ed in the latest issue of ethnic India West weekly.
The Obama-Biden years were some of the best we've ever had between our two countries. "A Biden-Harris administration will build on that great progress and do even more. We can and should be natural allies," Biden wrote in the op-ed.
"That's why if elected President, I will continue what I have long called for: The US and India will stand together against terrorism in all its forms and work together to promote a region of peace and stability where neither China nor any other country threatens its neighbours," he said.
"We'll open markets and grow the middle class in both the United States and India, and confront other international challenges together, like climate change, global health, transnational terrorism and nuclear proliferation," said Biden.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor