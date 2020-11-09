Joe Biden to appoint a 12-member coronavirus task force on Monday

President-elect said he would appoint a 12-member task force on Monday, his first step toward fulfilling one of his biggest campaign promises — to mount an effective response to the pandemic that has infected millions and damaged the US economy.

The task force will be co-chaired by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Marcella Nunez-Smith, a professor of public health at Yale University, according to a person familiar with his plans.

It will also include Ezekiel Emanuel, a former Obama administration health adviser.