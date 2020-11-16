Trump backtracks on acknowledging Biden won election, concedes 'nothing'

President backtracked after appe­aring on Sunday to acknowledge for the first time that won the Novem­ber 3 election, saying he conceded “nothing” and repeating his unfounded claims of widespread voting fraud.

Biden defeated Trump by winning a series of battleground states that the Republican incumbent had won in 2016. The Democratic former vice president also won the national popular vote by more than 5.5 million votes, or 3.6 percentage points.

Trump made his conflicting statements in a series of Twitter posts.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump wrote on Sunday morning, not referring to Biden by name. “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” About an hour later, Trump wrote, “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

Speaking on the NBC program “Meet the Press,” Biden’s pick for White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, said, “Donald Trump’s Twitter feed doesn’t make president or not president. The American people did that.”

Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the results in multiple states, though without success, and legal experts say the litigation stands little chance of altering the outcome of the election.

Election officials of both parties have said there is no evidence of major irregularities. Democrats and other critics have accused Trump of trying to delegitimise Biden’s victory and undermine public confidence in the American electoral process.

Violence erupts in DC

Violence erupted on the streets of downtown Washington after thousands of supporters of US President held a protest rally to back his unproven claims of massive voter fraud and electoral malpractices during the 2020 presidential elections.

The “Million MAGA March”, held a week after Democrat was declared the winner of the November 3 election, was mainly peaceful throughout the day on Saturday, but by late in the night, clashes erupted between Trump’s supporters and counter protesters.