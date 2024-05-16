Love and loss in Palestine

A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: A Palestine Story

Author: Nathan Thrall

Publisher: Allen Lane, an imprint of Penguin Books

Pages: 255

Price: Rs 1,599

Israel has been plundering Palestinian land for aeons. Since October 7, 2023, in which Hamas—a Palestinian Sunni Islamist group, which is also considered a terrorist group — attacked Israeli communities along Israel’s southern fence with Gaza, killing at least 1,139 people and taking 252 hostages, Israel’s counter reaction has been disproportionate. As of May 14, 2024, more than 35,000 people have been killed, the United Nations (UN) says half a million Gazans have been forced to flee and