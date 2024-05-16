Business Standard
Love and loss in Palestine

Nathan Thrall's book exemplifies the opposing views of the Israel-Hamas war, representing one end and acknowledging Palestinian resilience in the face of unrelenting tragedy

Book
Premium

Saurabh Sharma
5 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: A Palestine Story
Author: Nathan Thrall
Publisher: Allen Lane, an imprint of Penguin Books
Pages: 255
Price: Rs 1,599

Israel has been plundering Palestinian land for aeons. Since October 7, 2023, in which Hamas—a Palestinian Sunni Islamist group, which is also considered a terrorist group — attacked Israeli communities along Israel’s southern fence with Gaza, killing at least 1,139 people and taking 252 hostages, Israel’s counter reaction has been disproportionate. As of May 14, 2024, more than 35,000 people have been killed, the United Nations (UN) says half a million Gazans have been forced to flee and
First Published: May 16 2024 | 10:28 PM IST







