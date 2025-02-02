Budget 2025 Live: PM Modi, union ministers congratulate FM Sitharaman for 'forward-looking' budget
Union budget 2025-26 Live Updates: Modi govt has made some big announcements including changes in the new tax regime with taxpayers not having to pay any income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lpa
BS Web Team New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced major tax relief for the middle class in the Union Budget 2025-26 apart from other proposals to boost GDP growth. The finance minister received warm facilitation from BJP members and the party's allies soon after her speech with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulating her. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those who greeted the Finance Minister in Lok Sabha. PM Modi walked up to Sitharaman's seat as she was surrounded by happy NDA MPs and had a brief interaction with her. Nirmala Sitharaman also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Parliament House after presenting the Budget.
Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha outlining a roadmap for India's continued economic expansion, emphasizing agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports. She announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class. "To taxpayers up to Rs 12 lakh of normal income (other than special rate income such as capital gains) tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them," the minister said. The announcement from the Finance Minister saw loud thumping of the desks by the treasury benches.
Sitharaman also announced a slew of schemes in her Union Budget 2025 speech to propel economic growth. She started with the announcement that PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana will be extended to 100 districts. Additionally, she said that a Makhana Board will be established in Bihar, and a National Mission on high-yield seeds will be launched. A Mission for cotton productivity will also be set in motion, alongside a focus on seafood exports, which are projected to reach Rs 60,000 crore.
7:33 AM
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Congress says Finance Minister walking on worn-out path
7:11 AM
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: USIBC says 'economic reforms essential to strengthen commercial ties'
The President of the United States India Business Council (USIBC), Ambassador Atul Keshap, welcomed India's Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, saying that India's economic reforms are crucial for strengthening commercial ties with the US. Ambassador Atul Keshap further urged India to push for much more ambitious reforms in taxation, regulatory frameworks, and business procedures to enhance the country's global competitiveness and attract greater investment.
6:47 AM
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore lauds budget
Rajasthan's industry and commerce minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore lauded the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that the budget for the year is positive and is a roadmap to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of 'Viksit Bharat.' Rathore said that the budget has measures to boost medium enterprises and startups and has direct benefits for the middle class.
6:28 AM
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Odisha Minister hails Union Budget 2025 for supporting middle class
Mukesh Mahaling, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Odisha, on Saturday expressed gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Union budget 2025 supports the middle class and will be significant to the resolve of Viksit Bharat. He said that the budget will be very helpful in fulfilling PM Modi's resolve of making 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and also highlighted PM Modi's encouragement for investment in Odisha.
6:24 AM
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav says no mention of special package for Bihar, calls it 'unfair'
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday criticised the Union Budget for failing to mention a "special package" for Bihar and called the budget "unfair" to the state. Addressing a press conference in Bihar's Vaishali, Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of failing to secure a better deal for the state despite being an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre.
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Economic Survey Budget 2025 Union Budget Budget and Economy Budget and Infrastructure Budget and Markets Budget and Politics Finance minister Budget session
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 6:25 AM IST