Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / Rupee gains on exporter dollar sales, foreign inflows; best in Asia Tuesday

Rupee gains on exporter dollar sales, foreign inflows; best in Asia Tuesday

The rupee strengthened to 89.88 per dollar on exporter dollar sales and foreign inflows, leading Asian peers on Tuesday, though analysts said structural demand-supply pressures persist

Rupee

The local currency settled at 89.88 per dollar, against the previous close of 90.07 per dollar.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday due to dollar sales by exporters coupled with foreign inflows, said dealers. The local currency settled at 89.88 per dollar, against the previous close of 90.07 per dollar.
 
However, market participants said that even with the temporary relief, the rupee’s pressures remain, as the market still faces a structural gap where dollar demand consistently outweighs supply.
 
The rupee was the best-performing currency among its Asian peers with 0.2 per cent appreciation against the greenback. Indonesian rupiah was the second-best performing currency with 0.1 per cent appreciation.
 
“The Indian rupee has demonstrated a significant rebound, successfully dismissing a two-day decline to emerge as the top-performing currency among its Asian peers. The appreciation was driven by the unwinding of dollar long positions. Further supporting the rupee was a favourable backdrop of lower global crude oil prices and stronger regional currencies,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.
 
 
“However, despite this much-needed reprieve, the rupee is not yet out of the woods, as the fundamental imbalance persists with the demand for the dollar continuing to outstrip its available supply. Technically, the spot USD INR (trading) faces a crucial resistance level at 90.30 while finding a strong support base at 89.70,” Parmar added.

Also Read

justice, court

SAT upholds Sebi's interpretation of RPT norms in Linde India case

Rupee

RBI allows residents, non-residents to undertake rupee IRD transactions

Poonam Gupta, RBI deputy governo

Not reading too much into IMF's 'crawl' remark: RBI Dy Guv Poonam Gupta

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Rupee weakens after RBI rate cut; Guv says external position comfortable

Stocks to watch today, Dec 5

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 5: IndiGo, banks, auto, ITC Hotels, Adani Ent

 
The rupee has depreciated by 4.91 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26) so far, whereas it has depreciated by 4.75 per cent during calendar 2025.
 
Traders now eye the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome later this week.
 
“With flows from anchor investors of ICICI Prudential and QIP (qualified institutional placement) of Swiggy, the rupee today made an intraday high of 89.8375 before closing near to 90 levels, thus gaining slightly from yesterday's close. With trade deal talks close-by, as also the FED meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may not be allowing the fall in rupee and could be protecting 90.30 for now,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

More From This Section

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Centre resumes MGNREGA works in West Bengal but with stringent riders

Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt flags export gains, manufacturing momentum ahead of Modi's Oman FTA

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hints at new tariffs on Indian rice as Deputy USTR team visits Delhi

Trucks transporting goods near Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, India

US, India hold high-level talks to reset ties as trade deal remains elusive

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hints at additional tariffs on Indian rice as trade talks drag

Topics : Rupee Dollar Market news Budget and Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon