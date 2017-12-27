You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

Arun Jaitley meets consultative panel members to discuss budget

This was the 3rd meeting of the committee

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley during pre-budget 2018 consultation

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday sought views of members of the consultative committee attached to the finance and corporate affairs ministries as part of the pre-budget consultation process, an official statement said.

"The meeting was called to ascertain pre-budget consultation suggestions from the members," the statement said.

Members of the committee from the Lok Sabha who participated in the meeting include Dilip Kumar Mansukhlal Gandhi, Ram Charitra Nishad, Subhash Chandra Baheria, Suresh Chanabassappa Angadi and Yerram Venkata Subbareddy.

While from the Rajya Sabha, Anil Desai, Ranvijay Singh Judev, Satish Chandra Misra and Sukhendu Sekhar attended the meeting.

The finance minister is expected to present the Union Budget for 2018-19 on February 1. This would be the last full-fleged budget of the current Narendra Modi-led government.
First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 22:56 IST

