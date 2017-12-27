Arun Jaitley meets consultative panel members to discuss budget

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday sought views of members of the consultative committee attached to the finance and corporate affairs ministries as part of the pre- consultation process, an official statement said.

This was the 3rd meeting of the committee.

"The meeting was called to ascertain pre- consultation suggestions from the members," the statement said.

Members of the committee from the who participated in the meeting include Dilip Kumar Mansukhlal Gandhi, Ram Charitra Nishad, Subhash Chandra Baheria, and

While from the Rajya Sabha, Anil Desai, Ranvijay Singh Judev, Satish Chandra Misra and Sukhendu Sekhar attended the meeting.

The finance minister is expected to present the Union for 2018-19 on February 1. This would be the last full-fleged budget of the current Narendra Modi-led government.